Arab Health has today become one of the largest gatherings of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, attracting 4,400 of the world's leading healthcare companies from 70 countries.

Intersurgical will be exhibiting their full range of flexible patient solutions in respiratory products for airway management, anaesthesia, critical care, and oxygen and aerosol therapy primarily for use within the hospital environment but also in the home. Specifically they will be showcasing the below product ranges.

7000 Series Respiratory Humidifier

The respiratory humidifier provides a further customer option for active humidification, alongside our extensive range of breathing systems and accessories for adults, paediatrics and neonates. The 7000 Series Respiratory Humidifier offers several advanced features, including one-touch mounting of a humidification chamber, auto modes with preset temperatures, alarm location panel and a configurable temperature display. An additional manual mode allows the clinician to select their desired temperatures.

TrachSeal™ closed suction systems

Closed suction greatly reduces the potential for contamination from the bacteria which cause Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP). Closed suction enables a clinician to clear the lungs of secretions whilst maintaining ventilation and minimising contamination with the least possible disruption to the patient. The Intersurgical TrachSeal™ features a new ultra-clear, softer sleeve allowing the clinician greater feel when inserting the catheter with optimum visibility of blockage assessments.

A responsive suction control valve allows for single-handed control of the applied suction force and a positive locking mechanism is designed to prevent accidental suction being applied. Trachseal™ closed suction systems are available for 24-hour or 72-hour usage depending on patient requirements. There are two length options to allow attachment to either endotracheal or tracheostomy tubes. The endotracheal products feature a catheter length of 54cm and the tracheostomy tube variants have a catheter length of 30.5cm.

Pulmo Protect™ lung function filter

Pulmo-Protect is a range of filters combining low resistance with a high bacterial and viral efficiency filter designed specifically to protect the patient and equipment during lung function tests. Intersurgical supply a range of products for a variety of test devices with or without a flexible mouthpiece and nose clip.

Intersurgical EcoLite™ range

The Intersurgical EcoLite™ range of oxygen and aerosol therapy products is an important part of the Eco range, designed as part of our ongoing focus on sustainable development. Using the latest manufacturing technology, two non-PVC materials have been combined to create a clear, lightweight and rigid enough material to maintain the mask's shape, whilst maintaining a comfortable seal, which is soft when in contact with the patient's face. The use of these materials and the unique design of the masks have resulted in a range of oxygen and aerosol therapy products which provide improved patient comfort and a reduced environmental impact.

