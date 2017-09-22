Intersurgical has announced it will be showing its full range of respiratory products at ESICM LIVES, the annual conference from the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM).

Held in Vienna this year from 23 September to 27 September, the conference promotes the highest standards of care of critically ill patients and their families.

Also known as 'Linking Innovation Vision Excellence and Science', the conference offers an extensive scientific programme, and delegates can attend interactive sessions, simulation centres, and debates.

Intersurgical's team of product specialists and managers will be on hand in stand 220 to discuss a wide range of products including heated wire breathing systems, VariFit™ NIV masks, oral care, and StarMed respiratory hoods.

Intersurgical looks forward to welcoming you to stand 220. You can follow the conversation on Twitter using #LIVES2017.