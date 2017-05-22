Intersurgical has announced it will be showcasing its full respiratory product range on stand 47 at Euroanaesthesia.

Taking place from 3 June to 5 June at the PalExpo in Geneva, Switzerland, designer, manufacturer, and supplier Intersurgical will demonstrate airway management and anaesthesia ranges, which include a comprehensive choice of supraglottic airways, from the innovative i-gel® supraglottic airway to laryngeal mask options, alongside its Guedel airways, endotracheal tubes, filters, heat and moisture exchangers (HME), heat and moisture exchanging filters (HMEF), and patient connections.

Intersurgical will also be presenting its extensive range of breathing systems and accessories for use in the operating room, recovery, and emergency care, alongside its range of medical grade absorbents and standard soda lime.

Intersurgical is a provider of flexible patient solutions for airway management, anaesthesia, critical care, and oxygen and aerosol therapy primarily for use within the hospital environment but also in the home.

The company's goal is to provide best practice respiratory product solutions for patients and clinicians, offering quality, innovation, and choice.

Visit stand 47 to view Intersurgical's full product range or visit its international website.