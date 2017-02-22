Intersurgical has revealed a new feature of its website where visitors can access supporting product information.

The new education page compiles Intersurgical's product information sheets, videos, evidence pages, posters, and catalogues in clear, easy-to-navigate sections. This means viewers don't need to spend time searching through product pages to find the information they need.

Each section also allows for quick access to an enquiry screen, so users can contact the company directly about any featured product.

What product content is available?

You can quickly find:

Information sheets

Product videos

Evidence pages

Posters

Catalogues

The library can be found in the About section of the Intersurgical website.