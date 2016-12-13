Intersurgical has announced the new non-invasive ventilation (NIV) mask, VariFit™.

Designed for adult patients, the range includes three variations of mask to suit the user's ventilation needs, which can be identified by the colour of the mask elbow.

These colour-coded elbows help the clinician to choose the correct mask for bilevel/continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) using a single limb breathing system or non-invasive ventilation using a dual limb breathing system.

Featuring advanced AIRºgel® cushion technology for enhanced patient comfort, VariFit™ NIV masks are available in sizes small, medium, and large. The breathable, quick release headgear is designed to fit easily to the patient and improve comfort.

The masks complement Intersurgical's existing range of critical care patient interfaces, offering a further choice to meet non-invasive ventilation needs.