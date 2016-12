Make An Enquiry

Intersurgical has announced it will be present at MEDICA in Hall 11, stand A59.

MEDICA Trade Fair in Dusseldorf attracts over 130,000 visitors from 120 countries worldwide. In total, 4,600 exhibitors from 66 countries are due to attend, covering 116,000m2 of exhibition space.

Intersurgical will be exhibiting between 14 November and 17 November, demonstrating its full range of respiratory products.