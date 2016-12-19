News, views and contacts from the global Hospital industry

Greiner Bio-One Finds Optimum Solution for Reliable Diabetes Diagnosis


Monday, December 19, 2016 by Greiner Bio-One Preanalytics

Make An Enquiry

FC Mix Tube for the reliable diagnosis of diabetes

Greiner Bio-One has found the optimum solution for reliable diagnosis of diabetes in the form of the new VACUETTE® FC Mix tube.

The rapid breakdown of glucose (glycolysis) in venous blood samples is very significant for the diagnosis of both diabetes mellitus and gestational diabetes. With an increasing prevalence, diabetes mellitus is a group of metabolic disorders, which typically feature a chronically elevated blood sugar level.

However, it is not only diabetes mellitus but also gestational diabetes (GDM), the most common disease during pregnancy, which is becoming increasingly important. The aim is to detect/rule out gestational diabetes at an early stage because if it is not identified, GDM can lead to complications such as infection, premature birth, and long-term effects for mother and child.

To have a reliable diagnosis, it is necessary to inhibit glucose breakdown immediately after collecting blood. Various institutions such as the Deutsche Diabetes Gesellschaft (DDG)/ German Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (DGGG), and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) have drafted guidelines, which recommend the addition of a citrate-fluoride additive to maintain the in-vivo glucose level.

A special feature of the new VACUETTE® FC Mix tube from Greiner Bio-One is the powder additive. This stabilises glucose levels immediately after collection for 48 hours, allowing for reliable diagnosis of diabetes conditions and avoids false negative analysis results. Stabilisation is carried out in the whole blood and therefore does not require immediate centrifugation. Unlike in tubes where liquid is added, the finely granulated additive does not cause a dilution effect and there is no need to convert the measurement result.

 
Make An Enquiry
First Name

Last Name

Email Address

Enquiry


Greiner Bio-One Finds Optimum Solution for Reliable Diabetes Diagnosis
19 December 2016 by Greiner Bio-One Preanalytics Greiner Bio-One has found the optimum solution for reliable diagnosis...

VACUETTE® Urine CCM tube from Greiner Bio-One
29 November 2016 by Greiner Bio-One Preanalytics When testing for Urinary Tract Infections, rapid bacterial growth can lead...

VACUETTE® Tube-Touch PREMIUM Safety Needle System: Avoid Needlestick Injuries Automatically
12 February 2013 by Greiner Bio-One Preanalytics The topic of safety is taking an increasingly prominent place in...

Meet Greiner Bio-One Preanalytics at MEDICA 2010
03 November 2010 by Greiner Bio-One Preanalytics As usual we will be exhibiting at this year's MEDICA. We would be...

Greiner Bio-One Introduces New VACUETTE ESR Tube Made From Polypropylene
28 January 2010 by Greiner Bio-One Preanalytics The conversion from glass to plastic blood collection tubes has made...

See all press releases

Make An Enquiry


Contact us Advertise with us Terms and conditions Privacy Links Newsletter sign up

www.hospitalmanagement.net is a product of Kable. Copyright 2016 Kable, a trading division of Kable Intelligence Limited.