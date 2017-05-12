Following a successful launch of the new capillary blood collection system last autumn, Greiner Bio-One now presents the new MiniCollect® Complete tube as the ideal complement to its innovative system.

For centrifugation, the MiniCollect® tubes are threaded into a PREMIUM carrier tube using a simple rotational movement. In the Complete version, the MiniCollect® tube is already irreversibly assembled in the carrier tube. This brings many advantages for sample analysis in instruments.

When combined, the dimensions correspond to a standard 13mm x 75mm tube format. This allows the tube to be placed directly into a standard centrifuge adapter. Previously, it was necessary to adjust the settings on the analysis device because the tube format was different for venous and capillary blood samples. The combined tube means that both capillary and venous blood samples can now be analysed in the same way without complex modification of the device.

Another advantage is that the carrier tubes can be identified using standard label formats. MiniCollect® Complete are primary tubes. Both blood collection and subsequent analysis can be carried out using the same tube. It is not necessary to transfer the sample material to a secondary tube for analysis.

The new cap on the tube is a particularly important feature. The membrane can be pierced by a cap-piercing analysis needle while the cap is closed, before automatically resealing after the needle is removed. It is not necessary to remove the cap first, improving the level of hygiene. The caps are completely sealed, meeting high standards, and can be sent via pneumatic post with confidence and without losing any sample material.

Combined filling volume for greater flexibility

Combined filling volumes for the ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) and serum tubes make the preparation of samples more straightforward. Two easily visible filling marks provide greater flexibility for use. It is no longer necessary to decide on a certain volume in advance, which reduces logistical efforts.

Integrated blood collection scoop means accessories are no longer needed

The awkward process of transferring drops of blood using capillary tubes or funnels is now obsolete due to the MiniCollect® system. A blood collection scoop is integrated into the wide tube opening, meaning blood can be transferred to the MiniCollect® primary tube quickly and easily, minimising adhesion. The sample immediately comes into contact with the additive inside the tube.

Avoid unnecessary agitation

The sight of a puncture needle often causes anxiety in children.

Former paediatric nurse and product specialist at Greiner Bio-One Petra Langmayr said: "One of the main advantages for our young patients is that the safety mechanism of the MiniCollect® safety lancets means that no needle is visible at any point before or after the puncture. This makes the situation more relaxing for all involved."

The puncture can either be carried out by pressing the Lancelino safety lancet down on the puncture site (contact-activated safety lancet) or by pressing down the release button (pres-sure-activated safety lancet). After the puncture, the needle retracts automatically and is safely enclosed within the plastic casing. The risk of needlestick injuries is prevented.

Product availability depends on country-specific registrations.