Micronova's mopping systems are designed to be interchangeable. The core of each of our mop systems is the electropolished stainless steel handle.

Available in a variety of fixed and extendible lengths the handle connects easily to the various mop frames and adapters by means of a quick disconnect.

What do I need to complete a mop system?

SSU series handle

QD series mop frame/adapter

The corresponding mop or slipcover in your selected fabric

