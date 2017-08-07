Micronova

Micronova Product Catalogue for Hospital Applications

Micronova's mopping systems are designed to be interchangeable. The core of each of our mop systems is the electropolished stainless steel handle.

Available in a variety of fixed and extendible lengths the handle connects easily to the various mop frames and adapters by means of a quick disconnect.

What do I need to complete a mop system?

  • SSU series handle
  • QD series mop frame/adapter
  • The corresponding mop or slipcover in your selected fabric

