Advanced ICU Care introduces telemetry monitoring services at Passavant Area Hospital in US

US-based Advanced ICU Care has launched its telemetry monitoring services at Memorial Health System member Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois.

As part of the service, certified electrocardiogram (EKG) technicians in an Advanced ICU Care centre will remotely monitor at-risk cardiac patients in the hospital around the clock.

Telemetry monitoring systems used by the technicians will enable remote patient observation to provide real-time oversight of patients who have been identified as high-risk for cardiac events.

Besides, technicians monitor patients’ heart functions for variances, review alerts, and when clinically appropriate, get involved with the bedside physicians and nurses to intervene when patients require clinical attention.

By remotely monitoring the patients, the team will be able to identify warning indicators and urgent situations and can also support in earlier intervention.

Passavant Area Hospital president and CEO Harry Schmidt said: “Our new telemetry partnership with Advanced ICU Care enhances our ability to provide excellent care through optimal delivery.

“Our telemetry patients are vigilantly monitored around-the-clock, enabling our bedside nurses to focus their time on delivering the highest quality of patient care while providing the flexibility to maintain that high level of care independent of fluctuations in census.”

The hospital has license for 93 patient beds and has engaged 70 physicians.

Advanced ICU Care strategy and development vice-president Gian Cavallini said: “We are developing opportunities with additional hospitals throughout the US to enhance their use of telemetry monitoring.

“Passavant has been the ideal collaborative partner – extremely engaged and deeply committed to and clear in their focus of delivering the best in patient care.”

The company currently serves more than 65 hospitals in over 24 states in the US.