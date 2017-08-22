Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital selects Vocera’s smartphone technology

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has selected Vocera Communications’ smartphone technology in a bid to improve communication and pediatric care.

The 200-bed hospital, which is part of Dubai Healthcare City, has deployed the technology throughout in 28 units.

Physicians, nurses and other care team members at the hospital will use the technology to connect and collaborate with the help of secure text messaging and hands-free voice communication.

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital chief operating officer Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi said: “We selected the Vocera Platform as it matches our vision to be among the top ten pediatric hospitals in the world.

“The solution’s intuitive staff directory combined with the flexibility of using smartphones or the hands-free communication badge makes it faster and easier for our care teams to connect and communicate, freeing up more time to deliver direct care to children in need.”

Hospital staff can use the Vocera smartphone application or the wearable Vocera Communication Badge to connect, depending on each clinician’s preference and patient case scenario.

Vocera Communications president and CEO Brent Lang said: “We are proud to be selected by Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and support its mission to be a leader in pediatric care.

“We look forward to this partnership as a way to set the standard in healthcare communication across the globe.”