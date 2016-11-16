Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre opens in Victoria, Australia

The Government of Victoria in Australia has opened the new Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre to cater to cancer patients.

The $65m facility features 30 in-patient beds, 30 chemotherapy beds, three radiotherapy bunkers, consulting suites, a wellness centre and 140 new car parking spaces.

The centre will also reach out beyond the border through the establishment of regional information, education and research networks.

It will provide radiotherapy services on the border and throughout North East Victoria.

Minister for Health Jill Hennessy said: “This world class centre offers world class diagnosis, treatment and recovery services for people with cancer on the border.”

“We want to give people with cancer the very best chance possible of surviving the disease and this centre will do just that.”

Hennessy added: “Wodonga patients can now easily access the radiotherapy services they need, closer to home and loved ones, without having to travel to Melbourne or Bendigo for lifesaving treatment.”

The government launched the Victorian Cancer Plan 2016-20 which aims at tackling cancer and provide better support to patients through cancer prevention, detection, treatment and research.

Image: Artist’s rendition of new cancer centre. Photo: courtesy of Government of Victoria.