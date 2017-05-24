Anthem launches new system to connect patient data across Vivity partner hospitals

Anthem Blue Cross has launched a new population health system, which will establish a new connectivity across all seven original Vivity hospital systems to access patient information.

The system will allow providers to derive complete information about the patients, including claims history and clinical documents such as discharge summaries across the continuum of care.

Vivity is a result of a partnership developed between a health plan and seven hospital systems to offer a virtually integrated healthcare system to deliver cost-effective care and coverage.

The seven hospitals systems are Cedars-Sinai, Good Samaritan Hospital, Huntington Hospital, MemorialCare Health System, PIH Health, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Health.

By collaborating with a separate company within Anthem, Vivity launched the Vivity Provider Care Management Solution, which makes use of clinical and claims data across the seven hospital systems and creates a comprehensive record for each Vivity member.

The new system provides transparency and clarity into the patient’s medical history, and also identifies high-risk members who are at increased likelihood of hospital readmission.

Anthem provider joint ventures vice-president Beth Ginzinger said: “Anthem is aggressively investing in provider enablement solutions, and the Vivity Provider Care Management Solution combines people, processes, technology and culture to put patient information at providers’ fingertips so the right care can be delivered at the right time in the right way for the Vivity members.”

The Vivity Provider Care Management Solution platform also offers analytics in order to help providers to continuously improve quality across the system.