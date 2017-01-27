Atwell Care buys Gray Wolf Ranch in US

US-based behavioural health management company Atwell Care has acquired Gray Wolf Ranch which offers treatment facilities for young males suffering from substance use disorder.

Acquisition of Gray Wolf Ranch will mark the debut of Atwell Care in the behavioural health and addiction treatment space.

It also provides a platform for Atwell Care to manage and grow a treatment centre with a focus on quality and culture.

Atwell Care co-managing partner Rick Shamberg said: "We are incredibly excited about the future of Gray Wolf Ranch and intend to build on its remarkable legacy and continue to provide a transformative experience for young men and their families."

The 26-bed, residential and experiential treatment facility Gray Wolf Ranch is located on 20 acres in Port Townsend, Washington and is meant for young males aged between 14 and 26 years suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and other co-occurring disorders.

It offers CARF-accredited evidence-based inpatient treatment, wilderness programme, an educational centre, and other programmes which are designed to develop residents' life skills.

Further, Atwell Care proposes to expand and reposition Gray Wolf Ranch.

Atwell Care was established last year to develop and manage inpatient and outpatient treatment facilities with a view to provide better treatment services across the US.