Aurora Diagnostics acquires Pathology Associates of Princeton in US

US-based pathology services and cancer diagnostics provider Aurora Diagnostics has acquired Pathology Associates of Princeton, in New Jersey.

Financial details of the transaction have not been revealed by both the companies.

Pathology Associates offers hospital-based anatomic pathology and cytopathology services to the University Medical Center of Princeton, which is located Plainsboro Township, New Jersey.

The firm also offers outpatient services to local physician offices, clinics, surgical centres, and endoscopy centres in the region.

Aurora Diagnostics president chairman and CEO Daniel Crowley said: “We are delighted to welcome the successful team at Pathology Associates of Princeton to Aurora Diagnostics.

“Pathology Associates has been providing laboratory and anatomic pathology services to the University Medical Center of Princeton and the surrounding region for 25 years and has established a reputation for excellent quality and service.

“We look forward to helping the group enhance its capabilities and reach out to new clients as we go forward together.

“This acquisition builds on Aurora’s ability to meet the needs of physicians and hospitals in the rapidly changing healthcare environment.”

Aurora Diagnostics has been offering hospital lab management services to nearly 100 hospitals across the US, and its subsidiary Aurora Research Institute helps hospitals and independent labs to provide tissue and blood samples to researchers engaged in exploring new and effective ways to treat cancer.

Princeton Pathology managing director Elliot Krauss said: “With its emphasis on quality, service, and local community relationships, Aurora is an excellent partner for a group like ours.

“We are very pleased to be part of this innovative and resourceful company.”