Australia’s new Royal Adelaide Hospital to open in September

The Government of South Australia is set to open the new Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) in September this year.

In-patients of the existing hospital building will be shifted into the new facility over a three-day clinical move, which is expected to begin on 04 September.

Around 300 patients will be shifted during the process, which will mark closure of the hospital’s old emergency department (ED).

Besides, additional ambulances and South Australia’s multi-patient ambulance bus will be deployed to transport around 100 patients to the new hospital on each day of the move.

The new RAH will also start offering some services such as radiation oncology to the outpatients from mid-August.

South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill said: “The opening of the state-of-the-art new Royal Adelaide Hospital will be one of the most significant events in our great state’s history.

“Moving to the new site is a huge undertaking for all involved and I know the community is excited about the new hospital opening its doors to inpatients in September.

“There’s been a huge amount of interest from the community so we will be holding tour days so the public can see inside this wonderful facility for themselves sometime in July.”

To be opened after repeated delays, the entire project has seen an investment of A$2.3bn ($1.7bn), which is more than A$640m ($474m) than the original budget, reported the Australian.