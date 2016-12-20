Avaya secures contract from King Abdullah Medical City for contact center solutions

Global technology company Avaya has been contracted by a Saudi Arabian referral specialist hospital King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) to deliver unified communications and contact centre solutions, in a bid to transform patient healthcare experience.

The solution will be designed and built to improve collaboration and communication channels for teams in emergency and non-emergency medical cases.

Avaya International president Nidal Abou-ltaif said: “We are very proud to work closely with KAMC on their transformational goals, and are committed to supporting them as they transform healthcare services in preparation for the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

“The patient experience has become a key competitive differentiator in the healthcare industry, and our solution is designed to bring together the entire hospital as a unified and collaborative entity, united in the vision to provide an excellent, seamless experience."

With the new solution, KAMC will have the capability to handle a large number of transactions and patients as well as the internal collaboration requirements.

It will also be better equipped to quickly respond to emergency and non-emergency calls, supported by instant access to registered patients' history.

KAMC chief information officer Mohsen Ba-Abdullah said: “KAMC is pursuing a digital transformation strategy very aggressively, and we are fully committed to becoming a fully digital and 'Smart' hospital in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

In addition, the solution will help automate a large number of operations and calls to route to the right agent for different enquiries.