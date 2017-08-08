Baycrest Health Sciences chooses Caradigm Single Sign-On and Context Management

Baycrest Health Sciences (Baycrest), a firm into geriatric residential living, healthcare, research, and innovation, has selected GE Healthcare company Caradigm's Single Sign-On (SSO) and Context Management for identity and access management.

Baycrest is an academic health sciences center fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and offers a care experience for aging clients combined with an extensive clinical training program for students.

It will use Caradigm SSO and Context Management to streamline user access and clinical workflows, as well as to improve mobility and efficiency.

Caradigm SSO and Context Management has been built for healthcare to simplify clinician workflows.

It reduces clicks, simplifies authentication and guides clinicians to the appropriate patient record in seconds across multiple applications.

By removing the need to repeatedly type usernames and passwords, Caradigm SSO and Context Managementenables users to securely access clinical and business applications, which streamlines clinical workflows.

Baycrest Health Sciences executive director for information and technology Maria Muia said: “After in-depth evaluations of identity and access management solutions, it was clear that Caradigm offered the best single sign-on solution to meet the needs of our Centre. The power of Caradigm’s SSO and Context Management solution together provides clinical efficiency and will help to improve care provider and patient experience.”

The firm will implement Caradigm SSO and Context Management to boost authentication process and to offer Baycrest with tools to cut down clinical workflow steps and make more time to deliver patient care.

Caradigm CEO Neal Singh said: “Baycrest is a leader in geriatric healthcare, research, and education one of the world’s top research institutes in cognitive neuroscience.

“We’re excited to work with Baycrest as it advances the health of its patients and provides excellent research and education to the industry.”