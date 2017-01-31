C-RAD to equip MD Anderson’s cancer centres with surface tracking systems

C-RAD has agreed to provide its surface tracking systems to four of MD Anderson’s cancer centres in Texas, the US.

The order value is about SEK17m ($1,916,380), under which delivery of the first system is slated to start in the first half of this year while implementation of the project is expected to be finalised during 2018.

C-RAD president and CEO Tim Thurn said: “We are proud to announce the conclusion of the agreement and the start of a long-term relationship with the team of MD Anderson.

“The development of advanced treatment techniques with constantly increasing requirements on precision creates the demand for very accurate patient positioning before the treatment and patient monitoring during the treatment.”

MD Anderson has selected the C-RAD surface image guided radiation therapy (SIGRT) solution in order to optimise patient safety before and during treatment as well as to ensure efficiency and precision to support advanced treatment techniques such as deep inspiration breath hold (DIBH) and stereotactic radiation therapy (SRT).

The C-RAD SIGRT is based on the Sentinel 4DCT, a convenient laser-based optical surface scanning system with 4D CT reconstruction and gated imaging ability in a CT room. It can also provide reference images for patient positioning.

Catalyst HD provides a complete SIGRT solution on SRT for online patient tracking before and during treatment delivery, thereby ensuring the best possible treatment outcome without non-prescribed doses. The Catalyst HD supports also other treatment delivery techniques.

The system will be delivered with the complete software configuration with modules for respiratory gating, patient setup and positioning and motion monitoring.

Installation of the systems is planned on Varian as well as on Elekta treatment machines.