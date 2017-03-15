CareView signs large hospital division under GPO ageement

CareView Communications, an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, has collaborated with another large member hospital group under its Group Purchasing Agreement (GPO) agreement.

The agreement covers 13 hospitals in the eastern division of the hospital group, which has an aggregated count of nearly 3,600 beds.

CareView president and chief executive officer Steven Johnson said: "We are delighted to receive another purchasing agreement through our new GPO relationship. We believe this signals a shortened sales cycle to GPO member hospitals which will help accelerate our growth.

“We look forward to beginning installations in these facilities and remain dedicated to improving patient safety while helping hospitals reduce costs."

The information technology provider anticipates that the installations works will begin within 60 days and will likely include a majority of the products and services it offers.

As per the agreement, exclusive members have the provision to purchase all components of the company such as CareView System video monitoring, archival and patient care documentation systems, and patient entertainment services.

The company further added that its exclusive membership covers the more than 1,600 acute care facilities and more than 26,000 health facility locations.

CareView has been providing patient care through its data and patient monitoring systems.

It has been working with all types of hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centres and selected outpatient care facilities locally as well as globally.