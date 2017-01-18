City of Hope gets fund for research to seek cure for type 1 diabetes

Independent clinical research center City of Hope has secured $50m fund from the Ashley Furniture Industries, owner, Wanek family which will support in developing remedy for type 1 diabetes (T1D) within six years.

Under the research project led by City of Hope, series of highly-focused programmes will be created which will use an integrated approach to cure T1D, including immunotherapy approaches, as well as research into beta cell transplantation and addressing resistance of the body for insulin secreting cells.

City of Hope president and CEO Robert Stone said: "City of Hope is extremely grateful for the Wanek family's significant gift that will enable the institution to forward type 1 diabetes research, the results of which will have worldwide impact.

“We invite others to join the Wanek family and City of Hope as we continue to move even closer to a cure for type 1 diabetes."

It will mainly focus on immune modulation which involves triggering the immune system's role in diabetes, including T cell modulation and stem-cell based therapies that have the potential to reverse the auto-immune attack on islet cells in the pancreas, which is the cause of T1D.

Researchers will rejuvenate insulin secreting beta cells as well as imaging them, to encourage long-term survival. Depreciation of these beta cells is responsible for both Type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The programmes will also explore ways to address complications such as accelerated heart, kidney, neural and eye diseases which are associated with both T1D and T2D.

It will work on the genetic level to reverse complications and find ways to predict the development of complications.