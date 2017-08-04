Community Hospital Anderson deploys Imprivata PatientSecure identification solution

The Community Hospital Anderson of Indiana in the US has deployed healthcare IT security firm Imprivata's positive patient identification solution 'PatientSecure' as part of its efforts to address the patient misidentification crisis.

Part of the Community Health Network, Community Hospital Anderson is a healthcare system in Indiana.

The solution is expected to strengthen patient safety by correctly linking each patient to his or her unique electronic medical record, reducing duplicate patient medical records that can complicate treatment.

In addition to preventing medical identity theft and insurance card sharing, PatientSecure also creates a 1:1 link between patients and their unique medical records using biometric identification.

At registration, patients use biometrics to immediately display their electronic medical record, ensuring secure and efficient delivery of the best possible care.

Community Hospital Anderson president and CEO Beth Tharp said: "At Community Hospital Anderson, we believe that positive patient identification is the foundation of accurate, quality care.

"Imprivata PatientSecure helps us prevent misidentification and eliminate the safety and financial risks associated with duplicate medical records through a streamlined registration process.

"When we positively identify our patients, we can proceed with the appropriate care and ensure the safety of our patients."

According to Ponemon Institute's 2016 National Patient Misidentification Report, patient misidentification is costing the average clinician 28.2 minutes in wasted time per shift, with the average healthcare facility losing $17.4m per year in denied claims and potential lost revenue.

The Imprivata solution will help healthcare systems to improve patient safety, quickly identifying patients positively at any point of entry, registration desk or point of care, including non-responsive patients in the ER.

Imprivata chief medical officer Dr Sean Kelly said: "Leading health systems such as Community Hospital Anderson understand that positive patient identification is a must for quality healthcare, and that a biometric solution eliminates many causes of patient misidentification.

"As a practicing physician, it is critical for me to have a complete medical history available in order to provide the most effective care. Patient misidentification happens far too often. Imprivata is advancing patient safety by helping minimise the risk of patient misidentification through our biometric patient identification solution."

In partnership with Forward Advantage, Imprivata PatientSecure is now live across all of Community Hospital Anderson, including the Women’s Centre, Outpatient Lab, Emergency Department, Trauma Centre, Day Surgery Centre and Obstetrics Department.

Imprivata's partner Forward Advantage is focused on providing software and services to improve the exchange of information and access to it.

It has more than 1,200 installations across the world and offers new and cost-effective solutions for hospitals.

The company provides products developed in collaboration with EMR and Clinical System Vendors for report distribution, interoperability products and services, data migration, and identity management.