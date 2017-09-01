CynergisTek to provide MDS programme for pediatric hospital

US-based healthcare cybersecurity solutions provider CynergisTek’s Managed Document Services (MDS) programme has been selected by an undisclosed pediatric hospital based in the South.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will provide a scalable and customisable programme to the hospital for a period of five years, to optimise and manage its document output fleet.

The programme will be tailored to streamline the management of more than 900 devices and reduce the 27 million pages currently printed by the hospital every year.

CynergisTek MDS executive vice-president Sean Hughes said: “Despite the fact that healthcare organisations have adopted electronic health records, many continue to print millions of pages of paper a year.

“By taking a holistic look at this pediatric hospital’s print environment, we will improve the associated workflow processes to realise savings of up to 20%.

Using CynergisTek’s MDS programme, healthcare companies will be able to select the level of service that is required.

The programme ranges from toner management and break/fix, to a new solution that analyses document workflow in order to optimise and manage document processes.

CynergisTek chief strategy officer and president Mac McMillan said: “The continued demand for our MDS programme is a testament to the growing need for seamlessly integrated information management services that help healthcare organisations improve efficiencies, reduce costs and better protect patient information.

“We’re proud to deliver the specialised expertise needed to help this prestigious children’s hospital focus on what they do best – providing unmatched care to children.”