Data#3 supplies digital technology devices for Australia’s Sunshine Coast University Hospital

Technology provider Data#3, along with HP Australia, has supplied more than 4,200 digital technology devices to new Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH) in Queensland.

The latest project will help SCUH to become a more digital and connected hospital.

The specialist healthcare devices provided by Data#3will also offer improved mobility and flexibility, giving the hospital staff a fast access to critical information such as patient details, test results and reports.

Data#3 has also provided logistics management, integration, deployment, and has conducted testing of the devices as part of the digital infrastructure project for SCUH.

In addition, the company provided project management capabilities and other related services.

Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham said: “We’re delighted to partner with HP and Queensland Health on this significant digital infrastructure project for the Sunshine Coast community.

“The success of the project demonstrates Data#3’s expertise in the design and deployment of world-leading technologies, and reinforces our credentials in the healthcare sector.”

In March this year, SCUH began its patient services, which include various new and expanded health services, ina phased manner.

The hospital was designed and constructed by Exemplar Health, a consortium comprising Lendlease, Siemens, First State Super, Capella Capital and Spotless Facilities Services.

The consortium has also partially financed and commissioned the hospital. It will further maintain the SCUH buildings and grounds for 25 years.

Image: The New Sunshine Coast University Hospital in Queensland, Australia. Photo: © Copyright Data#3 Limited.