Dubai Health Authority deploys Masimo Patient SafetyNet in two hospitals

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is boosting its present inventory of Masimo equipment and technology with the implementation of Masimo Patient SafetyNet, a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system, at two hospitals in Dubai.

Masimo Patient SafetyNet allows information from bedside monitors, such as Masimo Root with the Radical-7 or wearable Radius-7 Pulse CO-Oximeter, to be accessible from a central viewing station.

Once changes occur in measured values, which may show deterioration in a patient’s condition, Patient SafetyNet sends wireless alerts directly to clinicians, irrespective of wherever they are.

Besides, Patient SafetyNet can automate the transfer of patient data, including admission data, vital signs, early warning scores (EWS), and other physiological parameters, directly to hospital electronic medical record (EMR) systems, aiding to boost clinician workflows and cut down the possibility of transcription errors.

In an 11-month study conducted at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Dr. Andreas Taenzer and his colleagues found that using Patient SafetyNet and Masimo SET pulse oximetry as part of a comprehensive alarm management strategy cut down rescue events by 65% and intensive care unit transfers by 48%, and as a result, minimised costs by $1.48m.

The team announced that after five years, Dartmouth-Hitchcock had had zero preventable deaths or instances of brain damage due to opioids since the installation of Patient SafetyNet.

Last year, after ten years, the team reported achieving a 50% reduction in unplanned ICU transfers and a 60% reduction in rescue events, despite increases in patient acuity and occupancy.

The two Dubai Health Authority medical centres deploying Patient SafetyNet are Dubai Hospital and Latifa Hospital, which specialises in maternal and child care.

In 2013, Dubai Hospital installed its first Patient SafetyNet.

Latifa Hospital is in the process of installing four systems, with an advanced system planned for Dubai Hospital.

Dubai Health Authority director general and chairman of the board Humaid Al Qatami said: “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Masimo.

“The Dubai Health Authority’s mission is to develop an integrated and sustainable healthcare system that ensures our comprehensive services achieve the highest international standards, and we believe that Masimo’s monitoring devices, now even more connected to hospital infrastructure through the power of Patient SafetyNet, will help us meet that goal.”

Masimo founder and CEO Joe Kiani said: “Patient SafetyNet, in conjunction with Masimo SET pulse oximetry, enables continuous supplemental monitoring of active patients in post-surgical wards and can help save the lives of patients on opioids, among many other benefits.

“We applaud the Dubai Health Authority, dedicated to providing no less than the best health care in the world, for recognising the importance of implementing such a proven and powerful centralized monitoring and patient surveillance system.”