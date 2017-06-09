eClinicalWorks launches telehealth solution on healow mobile app

eClinicalWorks, a provider of healthcare IT solutions, has made its telehealth solution available on its Health & Online Wellness (healow) mobile app.

This service will provide patients with live video visits.

The TeleVisits feature has been integrated within the eClinicalWorks electronic health records (EHR) Platform.

All information, submitted or shared by patients using this solution, can be imported into the HER, which in turn supports workflow, clinical research and boosts patient satisfaction as they will have access to care whenever and wherever it is required.

Further, telehealth is becoming mainstream, several providers are making investments in third-party services instead of offering it as a standard service integrated with the practice’s existing technology.

This in turn leaves patients with the trouble of downloading additional apps, remembering login information and then experiencing the inconvenience of not having their telehealth summaries linked with their personal health records.

healow TeleVisits offers a seamless experience for patients and providers with EHR integration being in place.

eClinicalWorks CEO and co-founder Girish Navani said: “healow TeleVisits for the smartphone is taking telehealth to a whole new level by making healthcare more accessible.

“In today’s digital health age, patients are interested in care solutions that offer quicker delivery and flexibility. Additionally, providers are seeing benefits with increased patient engagement and streamlined workflow.”

eClinicalWorksis a privately held firm. Its solutions are used by more than 125,000 physicians and nurse practitioners. Among the customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, eClinicalWorks has offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai.

Image: healow TeleVisits. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.