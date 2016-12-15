EIB to offer financial support for expansion of Sint-Lucas hospital in Ghent, Belgium

European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement with the Sint-Lucas general hospital in Ghent, Belgium to offer €50m in support of a conversion plan to prepare the hospital for the future.

The financial assistance will used towards a new wing for day-hospital activities, the reconversion of a loft for administrative purposes, a new area for rehabilitation services as well as adapting an existing wing of the hospital for geriatric departments.

EIB vice-president Pim van Ballekom said: “The European Investment Bank has a clear societal function, as shown by the support it has given for Belgian projects concerning drinking water and energy.

“A less well-known side of this is the financing that the Bank has made available to Belgian hospitals and university campuses over the years; over €1.4bn since 2010. The EIB is there for the healthcare sector and this will certainly not be the last hospital we support.”

Construction work will begin early next year and will be carried out gradually, which will enable hospital to remain completely operational all the time.

Final works will be completed by the year 2021.

Sint-Lucas general hospital managing director Niko Gobbin said: “The Sint-Lucas hospital continues to invest in reliable care for our patients.

“Apart from the high-quality care that our doctors and nursing staff provide, modern infrastructure also contributes towards this. The EIB’s support allows us to continue on this path, even in the face of financial cuts by the authorities.”

Total costs of the masterplan will amount to €112m.

Image: EIB to provide financial assistance for expansion of Sint-Lucas general hospital in Ghent, Belgium. Photo: courtesy of European Investment Bank.