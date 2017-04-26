EOS imaging installs two systems at Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital and Ruijin Hospital in China

Global medical device company EOS imaging has installed two new imaging systems in China’s Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital and Ruijin Hospital.

Capable of conducting skeletal and orthopedic imaging, EOS’ medical imaging system is designed to cater to the osteo- articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as related sectors.

Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital orthopedic department chief professor Qiu Yong said: “The availability of the EOS system in the Chinese market is a major milestone in the field of Chinese skeletal radiology. The EOS system is an exciting example of how a Nobel Prize winning technology can evolve into one of the most revolutionary breakthroughs in the past 15 years in the field of skeletal and orthopedic imaging.

“The ability to provide 3D imaging in a weight bearing position at an ultra-low dose, without the magnification of images, brings a lot of advantages to orthopedics. Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital is honoured to be one of the first users of the EOS solution in China, bringing the most advanced and safest imaging technology to Chinese patients.

“This includes EOS’ Micro Dose protocol, which will further reduce radiation exposure in follow-up examinations for children and students.”

An affiliate of Nanjing University Medical School in China, Nanjing Drum Tower Hospital currently serves around 80 million residents in Jiangsu Province.

The hospital is specialised in adult and pediatric orthopedic and spine surgery.

EOS imaging CEO Marie Meynadier said: “China represents a large market opportunity for our technology, that is receptive to state of the art technology as much as to healthcare efficiency.

“We are pleased that the EOS system is now available to patients served by two leading institutions.”

Currently, the company provides the EOS imaging system to 51 countries worldwide.