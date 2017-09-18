Fujifilm Medical Systems provides diagnostic imaging solutions to three healthcare systems in US

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., a provider of diagnostic imaging solutions, has secured new contracts to boost diagnostic imaging capabilities at three healthcare systems in the US.

Three healthcare systems will deploy Fujifilm’s imaging solutions including, mobile DR systems (FDR Go), the latest DR detector (FDR D-EVO II), DR rooms (FDR Clinica Series of Components) and Fujifilm’s newest mammography solution, the ASPIRE Cristalle with Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT).

These devices will provide enhanced diagnostic accuracy and improved patient experience.

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. director of strategic marketing, digital radiography and women’s health Rob Fabrizio, said: "Fujifilm is thrilled to be the imaging partner for our longstanding health provider customers across the United States. With our wide range of offerings from digital radiography to enterprise imaging, customers continue to turn to Fujifilm when they need to add equipment to growing facilities or upgrade to the latest solutions.”

Fujifilm Medical Systems provided the devices to Assured Imaging LLC in Tucson, Arizona; Boston Children’s Hospital; and Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Texas.

Assured Image is a provider of mobile digital mammography in the US. In June 2017, Assured Imaging installed the first two ASPIRE Cristalle systems with 3D breast imaging in their imaging centres located in Scottsdale, Arizona and Los Lunas, New Mexico, out of the several units planned for the year.

Boston Children’s Hospital is a 404-bed centre for pediatric health care. In May 2017, Boston Children’s installed the world’s first single exposure long length DR Detector, the D-EVO GL long-length panel (17x49), with Fujifilm’s Virtual GridTM image processing software.

Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, is a 402-bed acute care facility that offers a complete range of services including Tyler’s first neonatal intensive care unit. In June, the hospital installed six FDR Go’s with D-EVO II detectors as well as one additional in the CMFH-Jacksonville acute care hospital.