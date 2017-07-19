Glens Falls Hospital in US to build new Medical Village on main campus

Glens Falls Hospital in New York, US, will receive $19.95m in state funding to create an integrated, patient-centered Medical Village on the main hospital campus.

The funding, which is the largest grant in hospital history, is part of the New York State Department of Health’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Programme.

Apart from the construction of an outpatient health facility, the funding will also help in improving accessibility and coordination of care for patients, and communication and coordination between healthcare providers.

The Medical Village will provide primary care, with integrated behavioral health services; urgent care; advanced diagnostics; specialty ambulatory detoxification services to support individuals during a substance abuse crisis through the provision of treatment, prevention and linkages with community resources.

It will also offer advanced telemedicine capabilities allowing for more effective and efficient communications between the hospital and other healthcare providers.

Glens Falls Hospital president and CEO Dianne Shugrue said: "Glens Falls Hospital is both thrilled and humbled to receive this funding through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Programme.

"It is an incredible investment in our organisation and, more importantly, in our regional community. Establishing an integrated outpatient service center will truly be transformative - ensuring that more individuals have access to evidenced-based, coordinated, patient-centered care, and improving the cost-efficiency of essential services provided by the hospital.

"This is all about delivering high quality care in the right setting, at the right time, at the appropriate cost."

As part of its plans, the hospital also intends to re-locate its Emergency Department to the new pavilion to ensure coordinated care and access to all outpatient services.

According to the plans, the new building will be built adjacent to the hospital’s West Entrance.