HCA Healthcare buys area acute care hospitals in Houston from Tenet

HCA Healthcare has completed the acquisition of three area acute care hospitals and one long-term acute care hospital in Houston, US, from Tenet Healthcare for $750m in cash.

With the acquisition, HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division strengthens its position in providing community healthcare excellence in Houston.

The move expands HCA Healthcare's network of care on Houston's north side and signal plans for additional growth that will provide greater access to the region's leading healthcare provider.

The facilities included in the acquisition are Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center, Houston Northwest Medical Center, Park Plaza Hospital, Plaza Specialty Hospital as well as other hospital-affiliated entities, including physician practices.

Earlier this year, HCA Gulf Coast Division has also acquired Tomball Regional Medical Center.

HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division president Troy Villarreal said: "These acquisitions represent a very purposeful commitment to filling what we see as a gap in community healthcare excellence in Houston.

"Simply put, we are not only now serving patients in new communities, we are adding to or improving service line specialities — particularly in emergency and trauma, women's health, cardiac and bariatric medicine – in neighbourhoods where there is a proven need."

The HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division, which manages 15 community hospitals across the area, is committed to responsible growth in Houston that supports the physician and improves patient outcomes.