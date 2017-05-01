HCA Healthcare invests in two new cancer centres in UK

HCA Healthcare UK has invested £50m in two new cancer centres, a move that strengthens the services available across its cancer service network in order to cater to the growing demand for cancer services.

The private hospital company has opened London Bridge Hospital, Private Care at Guy’s and an outpatients and diagnostics centre in Chelsea.

The London Bridge Hospital, Private Care is a 53-bed facility built at a cost of £38.2m, HCA stated.

The facility is home for the UK's first integrated robotics theatre, which includes the Da Vinci robotic system.

The robotics theatre allows surgeons to perform complex keyhole surgery for urological procedures with faster recovery times for patients.

Spread over an area of 63,000ft, London Bridge Hospital, Private Care will be equipped with 40 inpatient beds, nine day surgery beds, a four bed intensive care unit, four integrated operating theatres, 18 chemotherapy bays, x-ray, fluoroscopy, ultrasound and radiotherapy.

The remaining £12m has been spent on Chelsea facility, which is said to provide a range of outpatient cancer services, including outpatient cancer treatments provided by Leaders in Oncology Care (LOC).

The cancer centre in Chelsea has a blood laboratory and aseptic pharmacy manufacturing suite and a digital PET CT scanner to help diagnose and stage cancer earlier.

HCA Healthcare UK CEO Mike Neeb said: “At HCA Healthcare UK we’re committed to providing the very best in expert cancer treatments with our specialist network of facilities in London, Manchester and around the UK, and we’re proud to continue and strengthen this legacy by opening two new facilities this week.

“We know that patients and their families demand the best when it comes to cancer, and we aim to offer that reassurance; that their loved ones are getting the very best care available, without delay.”

HCA has opened London Bridge Hospital, Private Care on 24 April this year, with plans to open the Chelsea outpatient centre on 2 May.

Image: The London Bridge Hospital, Private Care is home for the UK's first integrated robotics theatre. Photo: courtesy of HCA Healthcare UK.