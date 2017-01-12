HealthSouth and Memorial Hospital form JV to operate rehabilitation unit at Gulfport

Healthcare services provider HealthSouth and Memorial Hospital have formed a joint venture (JV) to own and operate an existing physical rehabilitation unit at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport in the US.

Memorial Hospital will retain an ownership interest in the JV while HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital will provide the services at Gulfport.

Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, operation of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital under the JV, is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

HealthSouth southeast region president Linda Wilder said: "Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has a long history of providing excellent care.

“This joint venture combines the strengths of a high quality local provider with the operating platforms and clinical resources of our national network of more than 120 rehabilitation hospitals to further advance the already strong rehabilitative care Memorial provides.

"We look forward to working together with Memorial Hospital at Gulfport to provide inpatient rehabilitative treatment with state-of-the-art technology and clinical programmes through HealthSouth's first location in Mississippi."

Memorial Hospital president and CEO Gary Marchand said increased emphasis on standardisation of rehabilitation services necessitates opting of a national partner to regulate actions, promote referral relationships throughout the region and aim to provide viable rehabilitation services.

The 33-bed physical rehabilitation unit is located at 4500 13th St in Gulfport, Mississippi, US. It will continue attending patients who have suffered stroke, trauma, brain and orthopedic injuries and other major illnesses or injuries.