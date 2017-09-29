Hoteles City Express opens City Express Plus Medellin and City Express Junior Tuxtepec

Mexico City-based Hoteles City Express has opened City Express Plus Medellin and City Express Junior Tuxtepec in Latin America.

With these openings, Hoteles City Express has 130 hotels in operation and more than 14,600 available rooms.

City Express Plus Medellin has 141 guest rooms.

With the new hotels, Hoteles City Express has bolstered its brand in Latin America. This is its sixth hotel in the region, and the fourth in Colombia. City Express Plus Medellin will serve business travellers visiting the city.

City Express Junior Tuxtepec has 105 rooms. This property is under a franchise and administration agreement.

It s the third property for the Company has in the state of Oaxaca of Mexico and is expected to benefit from the industrial and agricultural activity of the Pacific corridor.

Hoteles City Express is a limited-service hotel chain in Mexico. Set up in 2002, Hoteles City Express has 130 hotels in operation located throughout Mexico, Costa Rica,Colombia and Chile. It operates five brands: City Express, City Express Plus, City Express Suites, City Express Junior and City Centro.

In June 2013, Hoteles City Express completed its IPO and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange.