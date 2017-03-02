John L McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital selects CareView system

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System has signed an agreement for the installation of CareView system in its John L McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, US.

CareView has already started the installation of its video monitoring, archival as well as patient care documentation systems and patient entertainment systems in 100 beds.

Prior to the installation of the system at the hospital, CareView received approval from the US General Services Administration (GSA) under which its products and services are included on its multiple award schedule programme.

With the approval in place, the company will be able to sell the system at a negotiated rate to about 169 VA facilities with more than 39,000 licensed beds and about 42 DOD hospitals with more than 2,600 beds.

CareView Communications president and CEO Steven Johnson said: "We are excited to be installing the CareView System at this important VA hospital.

“We are hopeful that once installation and training is complete, the other VA hospitals will also want to participate. Our products and services represent an enormous opportunity to improve the health and safety of our nation’s veterans."

The GSA's multiple award schedule is an accepted government contract vehicle available to agency procurement officers.

CareView is specialised in bedside video monitoring, archiving and patient care documentation systems and patient entertainment services and provides products and application services for the healthcare industry.