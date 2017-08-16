Lakeland Health to integrate Philips IntelliVue Guardian automated EWS Solution

Royal Philips has signed an agreement to integrate its IntelliVue Guardian Solution with automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) at all three of hospitals of Lakeland Health.

The IntelliVue Guardian Solution consists of software and intelligent clinical decision algorithms enabling caregivers to appropriately essential signs and seamlessly integrate validated patient data directly to the EHR, thereby minimising human errors and saving time.

Around 40% of unanticipated hospital deaths occur on the general ward as it is usually difficult to predict which patients need to be watched closely. Therefore, obtaining crucial signs in real-time by using EWS enables clinicians to identify subtle signs of deterioration in a patient’s condition at the point of care.

Lakeland Health first implemented Philips patient monitoring technology in June 2016. It is claimed this technology has significantly increased the amount of rapid responses, with the number of cardiac and respiratory arrests decreasing by around 56%.

Lakeland Health chief nursing informatics officer Arthur Bairagee said: “Patient safety with zero harm is our number one goal at Lakeland.

“The IntelliVue Guardian Solution has changed the way we work by eliminating potential transcription errors and also providing caregivers immediate access to patients’ vital signs reducing delays in treatment time.

"With the help of the Guardian Solution, caregivers are immediately notified of changes in a patient's vital signs which may put them at risk for conditions such as sepsis, cardiac arrest, or respiratory failure. Frequent monitoring with automated EWS allows caregivers and Rapid Response teams to respond earlier – in enough time to make a difference.”

Philips patient monitoring business leader Felix Baader said: “Through the IntelliVue Guardian Solution, we are aiming to change how clinicians work by providing them with the information they need at the moment they need it in order to intervene quickly.

“Having automated tools that provide a comprehensive view into a patient’s condition not only aids in identifying potential patient deterioration earlier, but it also enhances workflow efficiencies by simplifying the medical documentation process and better utilizing limited staff resources.”

The latest version of Philips IntelliVue Guardian Software has been available in countries requiring the CE Marking since last October and available in the US since early this year.