Low-carbon energy centre opens at Scarborough Hospital in UK

UK’s York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has opened new low-carbon energy centre at Scarborough Hospital on National Health Service (NHS) Sustainability Day.

Delivered in collaboration with UK-based company Vital Energi, the new low-carbon energy centre will facilitate in-guaranteed financial savings in excess of £9.1m.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Patrick Crowley said: “On behalf of the Trust I am delighted to officially open the refurbished energy centre at Scarborough Hospital.

“By reducing energy costs, we can reinvest savings into front line services and patient care.”

Once operational, the facility will be able to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 32,000t over the course of a 15-year energy performance contract.

The energy centre at Scarborough Hospital features an improved boiler control, in addition to a combined heat and power (CHP) unit that will help the hospital significantly reduce carbon emissions, which in turn will boost significant savings to the hospital’s energy costs.

Vital Energi project development director Ashley Malin said: “York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was one of the first in the UK to embrace this type of energy infrastructure upgrade with guaranteed returns.

“Their commitment to reducing their emissions and producing value for money has seen them revolutionise the way they generate and use energy and NHS Sustainability Day is the perfect opportunity to congratulate them on their fantastic achievements.”

Estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 2,130t per year, the low-carbon energy centre will be able to provide electricity for the hospital’s entire night time operations.

Image: York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Patrick Crowley at ribbon cutting for the new energy centre at Scarborough Hospital. Photo: courtesy of Vital Energi.