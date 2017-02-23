Vanir Construction to build health care campus at Maricopa Medical Centre, Arizona

Vanir Construction Management has secured a contract to build a new health care campus at the Maricopa Medical Center at Maricopa County, Phoenix, Arizona.

It will provide Integrated Program Management Construction Services for development of the new health care campus.

Further, the firm will plan and build new behavioural health capacity and outpatient health care centres across Maricopa County.

Maricopa Integrated Health System (MIHS) president and CEO Steve Purves said: “We are excited to be moving forward with a plan that will allow MIHS to reinvent the way care is delivered to improve efficiencies, to improve patient care and community health.

“This reinvention will better support how physicians, nurses and other allied health professionals need to be trained for the future.

"Most importantly, this will enhance MIHS's ability to fulfill its historic role as Maricopa County's teaching hospital and safety net system of care.”

MIHS includes the Maricopa Medical Centre, the Arizona Burn Centre, the Arizona Children's Centre, Level I Trauma Centre, two behavioural health facilities and 13 family health centres.

Maricopa County Special Health Care District board of directors chairman Susan Gerard said: “This is a historic moment in the 140-year history of our community's public health care system. Together with our partners, we will build a first-class hospital and network of clinics that will advance the health and wellness of our community for years to come.”

Vanir Construction Management serves healthcare clients across the US, including medical clinics, veterans' homes.