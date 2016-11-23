Medical City Dallas to build luxurious women hospital

Medical City Dallas is planning to develop a new luxurious and spacious healthcare facility for women in North Texas, US.

The Women’s Hospital will offer comprehensive services to the North Texas women including high-risk pregnancies and deliveries. The construction of this hospital is scheduled to begin this month.

The $125m Women’s Hospital will comprise of five floors to the top of Care Town D. It will feature 222 private patient rooms.

After completion, the hospital will consists of 24 modern labor and delivery rooms with four C-section operating rooms. It will also include 84 Level IV (highest level) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) rooms, 12 spacious women’s VIP suites, 27 women’s medical/surgical rooms, 19 antepartum rooms and 56 postpartum rooms.

The facility will also have two floors of physician offices for additional convenient access to specialists.

The VIP suites will have a larger bedroom for mothers, a room for families with a spa-like bathroom. The suites will include every facility and amenities. They also allow access to a nursery located on the same floor with the option to receive chef-prepared meals.

Medical City Children’s Hospital president and CEO Keith Zimmerman said: “Expanding our Women’s Services and building a specialized hospital allows us to provide the full continuum of women’s healthcare needs in one location.

“The addition of two floors for physician offices allows our patients access to the specialists and experts they may need, all in the same building.”

The construction is expected to get completed by March 2018 with additional patient rooms to open in April 2018.