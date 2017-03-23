Medistar to develop new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Texas

Medistar, a medical real estate development firm, has initiated the development and design of a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital at Round Rock, Texas in the US.

The new hospital will be located on about four-acre site in the Avery Ranch area.

This facility will include 40 private inpatient beds, a specially designed unit for the treatment needs of patients with traumatic brain injury, stroke or neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

The firm has already completed the development of various inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and skilled nursing facilities in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah, Arizona, California and South Carolina.

The Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster, Texas, is currently being expanded from 104 total beds to 191.

Medistar has begun a new 70-bed skilled nursing facility and a 60,000ft2 medical office building, ambulatory surgery centre in the region to support the expansion of the Bay Area medical centre.

Medistar focuses on the design, development, financing, acquisition and construction of acute care, teaching, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals as well as skilled nursing facilities, senior care facilities, integrated medical plazas, surgery centres and medical office buildings.