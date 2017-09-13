MedLever and HKSH collaborate for new MR-guided proton therapy solution

MedLever and the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) have collaborated to develop the information backbone to support the new MR-guided proton therapy solution, which is being developed at the hospital.

MedLever will also support the information management needs for conventional patient setup incorporating MR imaging.

Initially, the solution will be deployed in the conventional therapy department to enable simplified workflow, connectivity as well as data exchange among multiple systems.

Developed by the HKSH and supported by the MedLever Platform, the new setup room methodology is said to improve patient throughput.

Together, MedLever and the hospital are building an infrastructure solution to enable interoperability among disparate imaging and therapy modalities including MR, conventional X-ray, CT, and photon/proton treatment delivery systems from several vendors.

HKSH medical physics and research head Dr Ben Yu said: “One of the keys of success is the capability to transfer data between setup room, gantry room, and the treatment planning system.”

MedLever APAC region general manager Kai Yan Wong said: “We are collaborating with HKSH in both the research and development of additional MedLever apps and interfaces.

“We are honoured to have the opportunity to develop the interoperability among multiple solutions both in place and to be installed at the HKSH.”

MedLever creates applications that simplify the work day for the radiation oncology team.