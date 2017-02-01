Metro Pacific Hospital to invest in Delgado Clinic

Philippines-based Metro Pacific Hospital (MPHHI) has invested about PHP133.5m ($2.67m) into Delgado Clinic (DCI).

DCI owns and operates the Dr Jesus C Delgado Memorial Hospital (JDMH).

Previous JDMH president and CEO Violeta Delgado Cojuangco said: “We welcome the investment of MPHHI, the largest private hospital group in the country, into our hospital.

“The Delgado family will stay as a significant shareholder of the company and will continue to participate in its growth and strategic plans through our Directorships in the Board of DCI.”

The 68-year-old tertiary general hospital JDMH is located in Kamuning Road, Quezon City.

The cash will be used to upgrade equipment and facilities at JDMH, and expand its capacity to serve the community.

MPHHI president and CEO Augusto Palisoc Jr said: “We hope to continue the fine services that JDMH has provided its patients and their families, and further expand its capacity and capabilities, building from its traditional roots into the best Women’s Health facility serving Quezon City and surrounding areas, always bearing in mind that we will try to live up to, and preserve, the legacy of Dr Jesus C Delgado.”

JDMH becomes MPHHI’s eighth hospital in Metro Manila and joins Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, De Los Santos Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, and Marikina Valley Medical Center.