Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute completes $120m expansion on Baptist Hospital campus

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in the US has completed its $120m expansion project on the Baptist Hospital campus.

The new facility, which includes additional 60,000ft² space, features new technology and facilitates the creation of several new programmes.

The expansion also included 40,000ft² renovations, nearly doubling the size of the Institute to 150,000ft² to accommodate more patients.

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute chief medical executive and founder Dr Barry Katzen said: “This expansion allows us to be at the forefront of medical innovation and provides the most current treatment options for our patients, while at the same time, prepares us to be in the position to care for health problems we haven’t even encountered yet.

“We are now able to conduct more research, offer new services and make discoveries that could transform how cardiovascular care is delivered.”

The facility will also incorporate Philips Heathcare’s Azurion imaging-guided therapy platform, which can be used in a cath lab.

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute also added four new endovascular suites with gallery viewing areas.

Katzen further added: “We wanted to create an environment in which we could do any type of predominantly image-guided procedure, where physicians of different disciplines could work together to create unique solutions for patients’ problems.”

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute serves 125,000 patients every year.