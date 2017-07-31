Musanada completes emergency department renovation at UAE's Al Rahba Hospital

Musanada, the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, has completed the AED44m ($12m) renovation and expansion of the emergency department at Al Rahba Hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the third quarter of this year, Musanada aims to hand over the structure to Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), reported UAE news agency WAM.

Stretching over an area of 2,800m², the renovation and expansion programme's scope included the hospital's trauma centre and fast-track preliminary examination centre.

The project is designed to improve the efficiency of the emergency department by optimally redesigning the available space, providing an improved capacity to treat larger numbers of patients.

Musanada Acting Infrastructure and Housing director Yahya Al Ali said: "The AED44m emergency department renovation and expansion project at Al Rahba Hospital will meet the needs of residents in Al Rahba region, provide them with quality health services, and is aligned to the steady population increase across the neighbouring regions around the hospital.”

In addition to equipping the hospital with new medical equipment and methods, the project is expected to provide a better coverage and provision of health services to people across Abu Dhabi.

It is reported that the emergency department will offer the necessary emergency healthcare services to individuals, children and pregnant women, after completing the renovation and expansion works as well as the testing and commissioning phase.

Al Rahba Hospital executive director Eissa Saif Al Rumaithi said: "The emergency department renovation and expansion project at Al Rahba Hospital comes in line with the efforts made by Seha to improve the infrastructure across the various healthcare facilities in order to provide world-class, quality-based health care and curative services in all of its outcomes."