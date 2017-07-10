Network Locum rebranded to Lantum

Network Locum, an online platform enabling flexible working for healthcare professionals, particularly locum GPs, has rebranded to Lantum.

This name change reflects the company’s growing ambitions.

In 2012, Lantum began as a marketplace for locum GPs to book their own shifts. Currently it manages the GP resourcing problem for 19 boroughs across the UK and has arranged over two million patient appointments, thereby saving millions for the NHS.

Lantum is currently evolving into a workforce software company - an end to end platform that facilitates payments, handles compliance, manages staff bookings. Besides, it is a marketplace for practice managers and GPs to communicate.

Lantum CEO Melissa Morris said: “We couldn’t be more excited about the rebrand. The new name reflects the extent of our ambitions. The NHS is facing significant staff shortages and front line staff are incredibly stretched.

“Lantum addresses this by freeing up GPs time and reducing practices' reliance on external agencies, putting control back in the hands of healthcare professionals.”

Lantum allows GPs to work how, when and where they want. It also not only helps practices manage their existing workforce but also find and book new GPs.

This online platform is free for doctors to use.

The network has enabled 44,000 connections between practices and GPs and has a base of more than 8,000 GPs using the platform.

Last week, the company unveiled a new look-and-feel, including logo, typeface and new design across all of its platforms.

The new logo represents of a beam of light, inspired by the ‘lady with the lamp’, Florence Nightingale.

Lantum co-founder Dr Ishani Patel said: “We focused on the lamp or lantern as a source of light and inspiration. Lantum is not just a health tech platform, it’s very much a people company, as a frontline physician I know that the people providing the health care are fundamental to its future success.”

“Lantum represents direction, innovation, ambition and optimism for the future of healthcare.”

London-based Lantum, which was founded by CEO Melissa Morris, has grown to a workforce of 45 and last year raised £5.3 million in a post-Brexit funding round from VC firms BGF Ventures, Beringea, Piton, Samos, and Playfair Capital.To date, the firm has raised a total of £10m.