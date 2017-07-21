NHS Fife deploys TrakCare health information system at ten hospitals

Healthcare services provider NHS Fife has reported that frontline staff from ten hospitals in the Scottish council area of Fife have started using a unified health information system called TrakCare from InterSystems.

Real-time information is being used across these hospitals in order to provide better co-ordinated care for thousands of patients.

The patient information system, which has been positively received by healthcare professionals as a means to support better and safer care, will help in carrying out the work more efficiently.

TrakCare will also replace outdated technology and restrictive paper based ways of working.

Last June, NHS Fife decided to deploy TrakCare as part of its plans to progress towards a single electronic patient record for patients, as well as to allow authorised clinical staff access to essential patient information needed to inform important decisions at the point of care.

NHS Fife’s eHealth staff worked closely with clinicians and embedded InterSystems personnel to deploy TrakCare on schedule on 01 April this year.

It is reported that more than 80% of NHS Fife’s employees are now trained to use the system, which is making health records, referral and waiting list processes more efficient.

The system is also helping to improve patient experience.

InterSystems UK & Ireland country manager Mark Palmer said: "NHS Fife staff worked tirelessly to ensure an effective go-live of TrakCare.

“Technology can be a powerful means to connect care and to deliver crucial patient information where it is needed. But for this to happen, it must be accepted and used. NHS Fife is a powerful example of clinical engagement, collaboration, and determination to ensure that technology addresses hospital needs so that the best is achieved for patient care.”

With the go-live of a new patient administration system, phase one of the deployment has now been completed, making NHS Fife the 11th health board of Scotland’s total of 14 to use TrakCare.

Initially, the system has been deployment in the health board’s emergency department, before quickly spreading to other clinical areas.

Under the second phase of the project, TrakCare will be expanded to deliver additional functionality such as order communications, which will streamline the flow of important information between diagnostic departments and frontline clinical staff.

Mental health administration will also be an important part of phase two.

Additionally, NHS Fife is working with InterSystems to recognise other areas of application in order to achieve the most from its investment.