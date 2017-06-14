NHS Trust’s Harrogate District Hospital invests £7m to improve energy efficiency

NHS Trust’s Harrogate District Hospital in the UK has made a new investment of £7m to improve its energy efficiency.

The energy efficient hospital is expected to save an estimated amount of £625,000 per year, which can be used for direct patient care, over the next 25 years.

The organisation has been carrying out works since the last few years to enhance the hospital’s facilities to better meet patient demands in the future.

An investment of up to £1m has been made on the electrical infrastructure.

Further, a new standby generator with significant extra capacity has been installed to improve the resilience of the hospital site, while two original hospital inefficient steam boilers have been replaced and a new heating equipment has been deployed at the site.

As part of the upgrade, the use of the existing CHP engine has been optimised and a new solution has been added to divert low grade waste heat to be reused during winter to power the under-floor heating in the car park.

The site’s internal lighting has been replaced with more than 8,500 new whiter LED.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust estates deputy director Phil Sturdy said: “There is a clear patient benefit here in terms of the broader resilience of the site, as well as what people may notice while in hospital, such as more natural feel to the lighting.

“It was very technically challenging but it will support the Trust in continuing to deliver high quality patient care supported by robust engineering infrastructure and capacity to support future clinical developments.”

NHS Trust has contracted Imtech to provide maintenance to the site for 25 years.