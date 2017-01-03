Northeast Georgia Health System acquires Barrow Regional Medical Center

US-based Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has acquired Barrow Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and its assets for an undisclosed amount.

BRMC is slated to officially join NGHS as Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow. Besides, Barrow Medical Group will become a part of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, which is the multi-specialty provider network of NGHS.

NGHS president and CEO Carol Burrell said: “We are excited to welcome BRMC and Barrow Medical Group to the NGHS family.

“For the last several years, we have been working to ensure that patients in our area can easily access our extensive healthcare network, closer to home, when they need it.

“The addition of NGMC Barrow and the new NGPG physician offices further increases coordination of care for people in Barrow County.”

NGMC Barrow will be designated as NGHS’ third hospital campus, joining its flagship hospital campus in Gainesville and growing hospital campus in Braselton.

In the next few months, transitional teams from all three campuses will work to align operational systems and increase the effectiveness of healthcare delivery in Barrow County.

Both organizations expect no immediate operational service changes at the hospital.

Eight physicians and four locations currently with Barrow Medical Group will join Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG).

Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow has been serving Northeast Georgia since 1951 and joined Northeast Georgia Health System in 2017.

With 56 beds and a medical staff of more than 180 providers, NGMC Barrow brings services modeled around the programmes to Barrow County. These include emergency services, advanced surgical and medical care, orthopedics and imaging services.

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health. Its team cares for more than 800,000 people across the region through three hospital campuses and a variety of outpatient locations.



Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has three campuses – NGMC Gainesville, NGMC Braselton and NGMC Barrow – with a total of 713 beds and medical staff members representing more than 50 specialties.

Image: Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow. Photo: courtesy of Northeast Georgia Health System, Inc.