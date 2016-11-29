NSW announces $409m upgrade to Nepean Hospital

The government of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia has decided to redevelop Nepean Hospital, a healthcare facility located at Western Sydney and Blue Mountains.

The A$550m ($409m) redevelopment plan will be utilised to better the facilities, add 200 additional beds and construct a new emergency department.

The plan also includes developing 12 new operating theatres, new clinical services block, 18 birthing suites, a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a helipad and develop new community health services.

The programme also intends to upgrade mobile duress and CCTV system of the facility.

All the crucial redevelopment is expected to be completed by 2021.

Earlier, the hospital received the consent to develop a mental health facility and a 650-space car park.

The hospital is also planning to construct its third radiotherapy bunker, an additional linear accelerator as well as replace the hospital’s magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment.

The planning is also progressing for provision of an additional birthing suite and expansion of the day surgery suite.

NSW premier Mike Baird and health minister Jillian Skinner opined that this massive redevelopment of the hospital will provide more services, facilities to the growing Nepean population and also create new jobs.

Baird said: “The population of Western Sydney is due to rise significantly in the next 20 years and our major investment will ensure we meet the healthcare needs of the region.”

The redevelopment work will be entirely publicly funded and it is expected to start immediately. Major construction of the clinical services is expected to begin from 2018.

Consultation with the stakeholders will continue through 2017.

Image: Nepean Hospital Artist Impression. Photo: Courtesy of Nsw.gov.au