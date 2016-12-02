Parrish Medical Center commits to 12 Actionable Patient Safety Solutions

Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Florida, has become the first hospital to make formal commitments that align with all 12 Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) toward removing preventable patient deaths by 2020.

Earlier this year, Parrish Medical Center made nine commitments through which 85 lives will be saved.

Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with medical safety experts to develop simple and easy to follow processes called APSS, for common patient safety challenges that hospitals face today.

These processes are claimed to be ideal for any clinical setting.

Currently, there are 12 patient safety challenges and Parrish Medical Center has made a total of 16 commitments that align with all 12 APSS categories.

In 2016, the hospital has saved 142 lives through this initiative.

Parrish Medical Center acute care vice president and chief nursing office Edwin Loftin said: “As a responsible medical provider on Florida’s east coast, Parrish Medical Center has always put patient care and safety first.

“We are honored to be a part of such a vital movement.

"The APSS make it easy for medical professionals, in any setting, to follow step-by-step, evidence-based and cost-saving procedures that will spare thousands of families the tragic, yet preventable loss of a loved one.”

Creating a culture of safety, healthcare-associated infections, medication errors, monitoring for opioid-induced respiratory depression, anemia and transfusion are some of the APSS commitments.

Parrish Medical Center (PMC) is a public, nonprofit, acute care hospital located in Florida.

In addition to APSS, the hospital has committed to zero preventable patient deaths by causes such as indwelling Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI), surgical site infection for colon resection and total abdominal hysterectomy procedures.